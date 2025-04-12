Jeff Teat Scores 8 Goals in Win against Las Vegas

April 12, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Las Vegas Desert Dogs YouTube Video







Teat's 8-goal night pushes him to the top of the League with 53 on the season.

#NLLMarchtoMay

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from April 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.