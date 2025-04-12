Sports stats



NLL Las Vegas Desert Dogs

Jeff Teat Scores 8 Goals in Win against Las Vegas

April 12, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Las Vegas Desert Dogs YouTube Video


Teat's 8-goal night pushes him to the top of the League with 53 on the season.

#NLLMarchtoMay

Check out the Las Vegas Desert Dogs Statistics

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...

National Lacrosse League Stories from April 12, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Las Vegas Desert Dogs Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central