Jeff Teat Hatty Powers Ottawa Win

January 10, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears YouTube Video







Led by a 3-Goal, 5-Assist night from Jeff Teat, the Black Bears take down the Swarm 14-10

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from January 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.