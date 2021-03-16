Jeff Bianchi Joins Barnstormers Coaching Staff

March 16, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release







Lancaster native and former Milwaukee Brewer Jeff Bianchi has joined the coaching staff of the Lancaster Barnstormers, it was announced today by manager Ross Peeples.

Bianchi will serve as the team's hitting coach in 2021. Josh Bell had served the club in that capacity from 2017-19, and Caleb Gindl had initially agreed to take the position for the 2020 campaign.

The product of Lampeter-Strasburg High School signed with the Kansas City Royals in 2005 as their second round pick in that year's draft. Following the 2011 season, he joined the Brewers as a minor league free agent. While batting .351 at Class AA Huntsville and .317 at Class AAA Nashville, Bianchi earned himself three promotions to the big leagues, making his big league debut against Pittsburgh on July 13.

He collected his first Major League hit on August 25, picking up a pair of singles in Pittsburgh. His first Major League home run came at Wrigley Field three days later off Chicago's Travis Wood. He would later connect off Pittsburgh's James McDonald and Miami's Chad Gaudin.

The utility infielder played 100 games in a Brewers uniform in 2013 and 29 more in 2014 before ending his Major League career with Boston in 2015. He spent his final season on the field with Class AAA Albuquerque (Colorado) in 2016.

"I am very grateful for the opportunity to join the Barnstormers," said Bianchi. "After spending the last 16 years elsewhere, I'm excited to be back in Lancaster working for such a great organization in my home town. I believe my experience as a player, scout and instructor will help contribute positively on the field and in the community. It's an honor and a blessing to become a member of the Barnstormers family."

"Jeff is a homegrown guy," said Peeples. "I've gotten to know him over the last five to six years. He is a class act who is going to bring a lot of value to the clubhouse and the playing field."

"We are excited to add Jeff to the coaching staff," added general manager Mike Reynolds. "He brings 12 years of professional baseball and four years of scouting with him. His Lancaster County roots should serve as an inspiration to our local athletes."

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from March 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.