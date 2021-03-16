Revs Bolster 2021 Roster with Catcher, Pitcher

March 16, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release









York Revolution pitcher Jake Welch

(York Revolution) York Revolution pitcher Jake Welch(York Revolution)

(York, Pa.) - The York Revolution continue to lay the foundation for the 2021 roster, announcing this week the addition of power-hitting catcher Carlos Castro and starting pitcher Jake Welch. The return of both players, who had previously signed with York in 2020, was announced by Revs manager Mark Mason live on Monday's Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 AM WOYK.

Castro, 26, enters his ninth season of professional baseball. In 2019, the righty bat was a stalwart in the middle of the order for Evansville of the Frontier League, where in two seasons he batted .305 with 97 hits, 21 doubles, 11 home runs, and 38 RBI.

The Dominican Republic native spent the first six years of his career in the Atlanta Braves organization. Reaching High-A Florida, Castro was a MiLB.com Organization All-Star in 2016 and a Florida State League All-Star in 2017. While with the Fire Frogs, Castro put together excellent performances, including a five-for-five, three homer, eight RBI game against the Daytona Tortugas on May 10, 2017. He enjoyed his best power year with the Braves in 2016 at Single-A Rome, slugging 15 doubles, four triples, and 17 home runs while collecting 57 RBI, helping propel Rome to a South Atlantic League title. During his final three years in the Braves system, Castro compiled 146 RBI in 230 games.

In his career, Castro is a .280 hitter with 452 hits, 148 extra-base hits (44 home runs), and 251 RBI. Behind the dish, Castro threw out 35% of baserunners while in the Braves system.

"We're really excited to bring Carlos in," commented Mason. "He can catch and play first base, has a lot of power. We're going to look at him mostly at the catching position, but he's another guy that we can rotate, and he'll be a good bat in the middle of our order as well."

Welch, 27, returns to the Revolution after coming aboard in September 2019. The right-hander was acquired from Evansville, where across two seasons he was 15-11 with a 3.35 ERA. In 28 starts, the Spencerport, NY, native threw 234.1 total innings and struck out 205.

In his Revs debut on September 12, 2019, the 6'6 hurler went 6.1 innings against the Long Island Ducks, taking a shutout into the fifth and allowing just one run on four hits while striking out eight without a walk. Welch started three games on the mound for York in 2019 and struck out 20 in 17.0 innings.

"Jake threw the ball well, and I liked what I saw in 2019," said Mason. "We're going to give him an opportunity to come in and compete for a starting rotation spot."

The Revs will unveil more signings each week on Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on SportsRadio 98.9 FM and 1350 WOYK. The next airing will be on Monday, March 22, at 6 p.m., and available online at 989woyk.com and on The New WOYK app.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from March 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.