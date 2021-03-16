Ducks Sign Four-Year MLB Veteran Mike Bolsinger

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of right-handed pitcher with Major League experience Mike Bolsinger. He begins his first season with the Ducks and 11th in professional baseball.

"Mike has found success at every level throughout his professional career," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "We look forward to welcoming him to Long Island and having his experience on our pitching staff."

Bolsinger has four seasons of Major League experience, pitching with the Arizona Diamondbacks (2014), Los Angeles Dodgers (2015-16) and Toronto Blue Jays (2017). He has combined to make 48 appearances (41 starts), accruing 230.2 innings of work while striking out 210 batters. In 2015 with the Dodgers, the Chicago native compiled a 6-6 record with a 3.62 ERA and 98 strikeouts over 21 starts. On May 23rd of that year, he combined with closer Kenley Jansen to face the minimum 27 batters in a 2-0 win over the San Diego Padres, retiring 23 consecutive hitters after allowing a leadoff single.

The 33-year-old most recently spent two seasons (2018-19) in Japan pitching with the Chiba Lotte Marines. He made 44 appearances in that time, posting an 18-8 record with a 3.87 ERA, two complete games, one shutout and 177 strikeouts over 232.2 innings. The University of Arkansas alum has totaled 149 games (95 starts) of experience in his minor league career. He has a 43-31 record with a 3.36 ERA, two complete games, one save, and 590 strikeouts to 212 walks over 613.1 innings of work. Bolsinger was selected by the Diamondbacks in the 15th round of the 2010 amateur draft.

"I'm excited to be part of this organization and to being back on a ballfield again," said Bolsinger. "I've never been to this part of New York before, so I'm looking forward to this experience. I just want to get out there and compete and see if I can make things happen."

