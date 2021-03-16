High Point Rockers Find Closer in Jake Petricka

Jake Petricka pitching for the Chicago White Sox

HIGH POINT, N.C. - Jake Petricka, a relief pitcher with seven years of Major League Baseball experience, has signed with the High Point Rockers for the 2021 season.

Petricka, a former second round draft choice of the Chicago White Sox, has a 10-12 Major League record with 16 saves for the White Sox, Milwaukee Brewers and Toronto Blue Jays. He has appeared in 228 games during his Major League career.

Rockers' manager Jamie Keefe expects Petricka to start the year as High Point's closer.

"We are just stoked to have a guy that can come in in the late innings and close a game out," said Keefe. "Jake's done it in the big leagues and done it on TV for an awful long time. He had a lot of success when he was with the White Sox. If Jake could stay healthy, he'd probably still be in the big leagues. He's going to come in healthy and we will get him some innings and showcase him and hopefully he'll get another shot at the Majors."

Injuries have been Petricka's nemesis in recent years as he made three trips to the minor leagues for rehab appearances before returning to the White Sox.

A native of Faribault, Minn., Petricka pitched at Iowa Western C.C. and Indiana State and was drafted three times before signing with the White Sox in 2010. He began his ascent through the Chicago farm system and made stops locally in Kannapolis in 2011 and Winston-Salem in 2011-12. Petricka earned his first MLB victory in extra innings with a win over the Kansas City Royals on August 22, 2013.

Petricka went 7-11 in five years with the White Sox and posted a 3-1 record with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2018. He saved 14 games with the White Sox in 2014 while posting a career-best 2.96 ERA.

The Rockers will begin their second season of play on Friday, May 28 when they visit the York Revolution. The home opener at Truist Point is slated for Tuesday, June 1 vs. the Lexington Legends, one of two new teams to join the Atlantic League in 2021. High Point's schedule includes 120 games with 60 contests slated for Truist Point.

