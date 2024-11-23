Jean-Guy Trudel Becomes Winningest Coach in SPHL History Following 4-1 Triumph

PEORIA, IL - Rivermen head coach Jean-Guy Trudel made history on Saturday night as he became the winningest head coach in SPHL history. Already with the most playoff victories of any SPHL coach, Trudel took the record of most career regular season wins with his 369th career triumph at Carver Arena as the Rivermen defeated the Pensacola Ice Flyers 4-1.

Like Friday night, the Rivermen and the Ice Flyers skated to a scoreless tie as both goaltenders made several key saves to keep both sides off the board.

The second period was just as frustrating as the first as space was limited and goals were hard to come by. Peoria broke through on the power play as Cale List faked a slap shot on the left-wing point. He then fired a high-rising wrist shot that sailed into the top corner to put the Rivermen up 1-0. Late in the second, Alec Baer added on another power-play goal as Jordan Ernst's wrist shot from the right-wing circle produced a rebound that deflected right to Baer who made no mistake in front of the net to e xtend the Rivermen lead to 2-0 and his point streak to 11 games.

Peoria added on two more goals in the third period as Jordan Ernst followed through on a rebound to deposit his sixth goal of the season and Michael McChesney skated up on a short-handed two-on-one with Mike Gelatt and rifled a shot into the top-shelf for his second short-handed tally of the year. While the Ice Flyers were able to tally a power-play goal late in the game to deny Colby Muise his second shutout of the season, the Rivermen emerged victorious for the fourth consecutive victory and second straig ht weekend sweep.

At the night's end, Coach Trudel was honored with the game's number one star selection, an interview at center ice, and a Gatorade bath in full view of his team, friends, family, and fans. Trudel eclipsed the regular season wins record held by Jerome Bechard (368) and already had the most playoff wins (31) of any coach in SPHL history. Trudel, in his eleventh season, made mention to the crowd that this was by no means the end of the road for him and Peoria but that they had a long way to go both this season and beyond.

The Rivermen will look forward to a home-and-home weekend as they host the Quad City Storm on Friday, November 29 before heading to Moline to take on the Storm to close out the month of November on Saturday.

