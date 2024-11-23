Emoff Nets Fifth, Marksmen Fall to Mayhem

November 23, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







MACON, Ga. - Mason Emoff scored his fifth goal of the season, and Austen Long extended his point streak to three games, but the Fayetteville Marksmen failed to overcome a three-goal deficit and fell 3-1 to the Macon Mayhem at the Macon Coliseum Saturday.

With both teams coming off losses on the road prior, the fifth head-to-head matchup of the season had a slow start. Macon would find the back of the net first though and take a 1-0 lead into the second period after capitalizing on a friendly fire screen at 14:12.

Macon extended its lead with two goals in the first six minutes of the middle period, but Emoff's goal turned the tide of the game's flow. Long (1) and Sam Anzai (3) set up Emoff in the corner, before the winger skated it to the front of the cage and stuffed in Fayetteville's lone marker.

Fayetteville controlled much of play after the goal, and fired a game total of 29 shots on net, but couldn't find the twine to pull closer.

The Marksmen return to the Crown Coliseum for a 7 p.m. puck drop on Blackout Wednesday, November 27 against the Knoxville Ice Bears. Single-game tickets to Blackout Wednesday and all 2024-25 Marksmen home games are available at marksmenhockey.com through the 'tickets' tab.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from November 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.