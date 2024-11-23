Skinner Dazzles in First SPHL Start, Mayhem Win 3-1

November 23, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Mayhem returned home after nearly a month on the road and put together a complete game, taking down the Marksmen for the third time this season, 3-1.

After a slow start to the first period as both teams traded hits and shots, Zach Tyson scored the first goal of the game, on an unassisted slapshot. A rather uneventful period ended in a scary moment, as Tao Ishizuka took an elbow to the mouth, and had to leave the ice with 20 seconds left in the period, but didn't miss a shift and was right back for the second.

Justin Kelley scored early in the second, just 1:23 into the period. The goal helped keep the pedal to the floor, as Tyson scored his second goal of the game a few minutes later. The goal was his sixth of the season, taking the team lead. Five of his six goals this season have come in the last four games, and all of those five have been against the Marksmen. The goal chased Marksmen starter Mason Beaupit, and forced Ryan Kenny into the action. Mason Emoff scored a goal in tight as he walked along the goal line, and cut the lead back down to two. The Mayhem had a 90 second five-on-three power play towards the period's end, but were unable to capitalize.

Coming out from the second intermission, the Mayhem started to rack up on the penalty counter. At 5:21, Brad Jenion was given two minutes for a holding penalty. Just about two minutes later at 7:17, Dominic Dumas jumped into the play before Jenion's penalty ended, sending him to the box to serve the too many men penalty. The Mayhem rode their penalty kill and solid neutral zone play all the way down the stretch, as they took down the Marksmen 3-1 on home ice. Dysen Skinner stopped 29 of 30 shots in his SPHL debut to earn the win.

The Mayhem take the ice again tomorrow for their first Salute to Service game of the season against the Knoxville Ice Bears on Sunday, November 24 at 3 p.m. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com

#AllOutMayhem

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from November 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.