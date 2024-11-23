SPHL Announces Suspension

November 23, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release


HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Saturday announced the following suspension:

Evansville's Aiden Wagner

Evansville's Aiden Wagner has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 251, Evansville at Quad City, played on Friday, November 22.

Wagner was assessed a major penalty for boarding at 15:26 of the third period.

Wagner will miss Evansville's game tonight against Quad City.

