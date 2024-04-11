Jays' Clutch Pitching Delivers Fifth Straight Win

April 11, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

TAMPA, FL - Behind timely pitching, the Blue Jays pushed their win streak to five games with a 3-1 victory over Tampa on Thursday night at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Dunedin's hurlers stranded 13 Tarpons on the bases and limited Tampa to 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position.

Grant Rogers got the starting nod for the Jays, making his professional debut. The six-foot, seven-inch righty ran into first inning trouble as he walked the bases loaded but escaped the jam unscathed.

For the third time in three games this week, Dunedin struck first with a two spot in the third inning thanks to some heads up baserunning. After Nic Deschamps reached on a fielders choice and Victor Arias was hit with a pitch, Manuel Beltre popped a ball up towards first with one out. Infield fly rule was called, but the ball was not caught, which allowed Deschamps to move to third, and Arias to second.

With two runners in scoring positon, Tucker Toman came to the plate with two outs and sent a pop up to shallow right. The ball dropped between right fielder Daury Arias and second baseman Enmanuel Tejeda, which allowed both runners to score and gave the Jays a 2-0 lead.

Rogers finished his night with a 1-2-3 bottom of the fourth, striking out six in four shutout innings.

The Dunedin advantage swelled to 3-0 in the top of the fifth, as Victor Arias ripped a solo homer to right field.

Lefty Kai Peterson took over for Rogers in the fifth and worked into a bases-loaded jam after a walk and two hit batters. The southpaw got out of the inning without damage, striking out Manuel Palencia to end the frame. Peterson turned in another zero in the sixth, finishing his outing with five punchouts in two innings.

Irv Carter was next out of the bullpen, and faced the minimum in the seventh and eighth before running into trouble in the ninth.

After a leadoff walk and then a fielders' choice, Dayro Perez stole second base. Carter responded by striking out George Lombard to bring the Tarpons to their final out. The next batter, Roderick Arias extended the game with a single down the right field line to drive in Perez and trim the lead to 3-1.

Carter then walked Tejeda and hit Coby Morales to load the bases, putting the winning run on first. Dunedin went back to the bullpen, calling upon Aaron Munson to end the game. He did just that, striking out Tayler Aguilar on three pitches to earn the save.

With tonight's victory, Dunedin owns the best record in the Florida State League, opening the season 5-1.

The series with the Tarpons continues on Friday night at 6:30 pm. Fans can watch the game on MiLB.tv.

