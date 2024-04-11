Late Surge Spurs Threshers' Win

CLEARWATER, FL - Aidan Miller hit the first home run for the Clearwater Threshers (4-2) at home in 2024 as the Threshers rattled off six runs in the final two innings to overtake the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (3-3) for a 10-5 win on Thursday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers look to secure at least a series split when they return to action on Friday night.

A two run-double by AAA-rehabber Trevor Larnach started the scoring in the third, giving the Mighty Mussels an early 2-0 lead. Keaton Anthony hit a leadoff single off the pitcher Ross Dunn to start the bottom of the third, and advanced to second on Aidan Miller's single. Otto Kemp drove in a run for the second-straight game with a double to right-center to put the Threshers on the board 2-1.

Miller led off the fifth inning by taking a 2-2 pitch off Mighty Mussels reliever Ben Ethridge over the left field wall to tie the game. On the next pitch Kemp went yard to left center to give the Threshers a 3-2 lead. Fort Myers retook the lead in the top of the sixth, but a leadoff single by Avery Owusu-Asiedu started a short rally for Clearwater in the home half. He stole second with ease and scored on a Keaton Anthony RBI single to tie the game at four.

One more run came across for the Mighty Mussels in the top of the seventh, but the Threshers were able to break the game open after the stretch. New reliever Aaron Holliday walked Kemp to lead off the bottom seventh and Devin Saltiban moved Kemp over with a single. TJayy Walton loaded the bases with another hit before Kehden Hettiger gave the Threshers the lead for good on a two-run single down the right field line.

The inning was far from over for the Threshers, as Owusu-Asiedu continued the scoring when he reached on a fielder's choice that plated Walton from third. Keaton Anthony greeted reliever Samuel Perez with a two-out RBI single, scoring Owusu-Asiedu from second to give Clearwater an 8-5 lead.

Miller made it to second on a throwing error to start the bottom of the eighth and stole third during Kemp's at-bat. The throw sailed past the Mighty Mussels third baseman into left, allowing Miller to score the ninth run of the game. Kemp stole second during Saltiban's at-bat. When Saltiban reached on an error, Kemp came home from second base to bump the Threshers' lead to 10-5. Orion Kerkering struck out the side in the ninth to seal the 10-5 win for the Threshers.

Taijuan Walker went 4.0 innings in his rehab start, allowing two runs on two hits with four strikeouts in a no-decision. Jake Eddington (1-0) earned the win with three runs on three hits, four walks and four strikeouts in 3.0 innings of work. Ethan Chenault struck out one in 1.0 frame. Kerkering finished with three strikeouts in a scoreless and hitless inning.

Eddington earned the first win of his professional career...Miller's home run was his first as a pro in the regular season...He eclipsed his 2023 steal total with his fifth stolen base of the season...All seven outs Kerkering has recorded with the Threshers this year have been strikeouts...Kemp finished a triple short of the cycle in his third rehab game...Hettiger has two multi-RBI games in three total appearances...Viars replaced Heredia as a defensive substitution in the eighth inning...The Threshers continue their series against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels on Friday, April 12th with a 6:30 PM first pitch...You can purchase tickets for the Threshers season at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

