Offense Starts Hot, Cools off in Rain Shortened Contest

April 11, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







LAKELAND, FL - In a seven-inning rain shortened contest, the Bradenton Marauders fell to the Lakeland Flying Tigers 13-5 on Thursday morning at Joker Marchant Stadium.

Pedro Garcia walked the bases loaded in the first inning for Lakeland before recording his first and only out of his start. With the bases full of Marauders, Shalin Polanco walked, Javier Rivas was hit by a pitch, and Justin Miknis walked to score three runs and take a 3-0 lead. Chris Mauloni struck out the next two batters to end the threat.

Lakeland responded with a run in the bottom of the first against Antwone Kelly (0-2). John Peck triple to deep centerfield and scored on a wild pitch to cut the deficit to 3-1.

Jesus Castillo walked to begin the second and later scored on a sacrifice fly from Esmerlyn Valdez to extend their advantage to 4-1.

The Flying Tigers used the longball to tie the game. Jose De La Cruz smashed a two-run home run to deep left field in the second and Clayton Campbell hit a game tying solo blast in the third.

The Marauders responded with a run in the fourth. Thomas Bruss retired the first two batters before a Brett Callahan error in centerfield allowed Jeral Toledo to reach second. Omar Alfonzo singled him home to give the lead back to Bradenton at 5-4.

Lakeland outscored the Marauders 8-1 the rest of the way beginning with a three-run fourth on a pair of RBI singles from Josue Briceno and Samuel Gil. Dom Johnson then hit a pair of home runs in the sixth and seventh to cap off the scoring.

In the middle of the bottom of the seventh, the game was suspended due to persistent inclement weather conditions.

Out of the bullpen, Ben Heller struck out two in a scoreless frame in his first Minor League rehab appearance with Bradenton. Yoldin De La Paz also recorded his third scoreless outing to start the season.

The Marauders will continue their six-game series against the Flying Tigers on Friday night at Joker Marchant Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:10 pm on the Marauders Broadcast Network. Bradenton will send RHP Carlson Reed to the hill, he goes opposite of RHP Hayden Minton for the Flying Tigers.

