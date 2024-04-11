Larnach Leads Offense, Mussels Fall 10-5 to Clearwater

April 11, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







CLEARWATER, Fla. - Twins' rehabber Trevor Larnach reached base three times Thursday, but the Mighty Mussels lost 10-5 to the Clearwater Threshers at BayCare Ballpark.

Larnach got the Mussels (3-3) on the board with a two-run double to right center in the third inning, helping Fort Myers jump out to a 2-0 lead. He followed it up with another hit in the sixth and finished the game 2-for-3 with a walk in his first official game of the season. Larnach was placed on the Triple-A injured list on March 29 with turf toe.

Fort Myers starting pitcher Ross Dunn matched Phillies' rehabber Taijuan Walker zero for zero until the third inning. With the Mussels up 2-0, Dunn surrendered an RBI double to Otto Kemp to cut the margin to 2-1. After a walk to Devin Saltiban loaded the bases, Dunn got a pop out and a strikeout to keep Fort Myers in front.

The Mussels held the lead until the bottom of the fifth when Aidan Miller and Kemp delivered back-to-back home runs against Mussels' reliever Ben Ethridge.

Fort Myers battled back in the top of the sixth, loading the bases with two walks and a single. With the bases loaded and two outs, Rafael Cruz drilled a two-run single to center to put the Mussels on top 4-3.

That would be the last lead the Mussels would enjoy. Clearwater tied the game in the sixth on an RBI single from Keaton Anthony before taking the lead for good in the seventh on a two-run single from Kehden Hettiger. Fort Myers committed three errors in the eight to cap the scoring at 10-5. Clearwater scored in each of their last four offensive innings.

The Mussels will look to even the series at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. RHP Jeremy Lee (1-0, 2.25) will make his first career start for Fort Myers, opposed by RHP George Klassen (1-0, 0.00) of the Threshers. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.