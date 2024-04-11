Hammerheads Score Early and Often, Down Mets 11-6

JUPITER, Fla. - The Jupiter Hammerheads scored in each of the first five innings and ran away with an 11-6 win over the St. Lucie Mets on Thursday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

The Mets got off to a promising start by scoring twice in the first inning but the Hammerheads answered right back in the home first with three runs off the rehabbing Max Kranick. Johnny Olmstead, John Cruz and Ryan Ignoffo each had RBI singles in the frame and Jupiter took a 3-2 lead.

The Hammerheads scored a run in the second, two in the third and one more in the fourth against Ernesto Mercedes to build a 7-2 lead. Jupiter broke the game open with a four-run fifth. With two outs in the inning a miscommunication on a pop up led to a drop and two runs scoring. After a walk and hit batter by Wilson Lopez, Mark Coley II scored on a wild pitch and Brock Vrandenburg hit a RBI double to make it 11-2.

Mets reliever Jack Wenninger came on to finish the fifth and ended up tossing 3.1 innings of scoreless relief. He struck out eight.

The Mets put together a four-run rally in the ninth based off sloppy play the Hammerheads. Nick Morabito reached on a dropped third strike, Vincent Perozo reached on an error and Jupiter reliever Julio DeLone plunked consecutive hitters to make it 11-3.

Diego Mosquera hit a sharp single with the bases loaded to extend his hitting streak to five games and make the score 11-4. Marco Vargas lofted a sac fly to make it 11-5. Jesus Baez and Ronald Hernandez drew back-to-back walks to cut the deficit to 11-6.

With the tying run lurking in the on-deck circle, new reliever Chris Mokma struck out Morabito on a 3-2 pitch to end the game.

Jupiter starter Brandon White limited the Mets to two runs over 5.0 innings to get the win.

Kranick took the loss. He pitched 1.0 innings and gave up four runs on five hits.

Chris Suero went 1-2 for a double for his third extra base hit in two games. He was hit by a pitch twice.

Coley was 2 for 5 with a triple and three runs scored for Jupiter. He has scored seven runs in the first three game of the series.

The Mets (2-4) and Hammerheads (3-3) play the fourth game of their series at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Friday. First pitch is 6:30 p.m.

