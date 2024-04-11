Hammerheads Score Season-High 11 Runs in 11-6 Victory Over Mets

Behind a season-high 11 runs and 11 hits, the Jupiter Hammerheads (3-3) defeated the St. Lucie Mets (2-4) by a final score of 11-6 on Thursday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Jupiter starting pitcher Brandon White (W, 1-0) tossed five innings allowing two runs while striking out five batters to earn his first career win as a member of the Hammerheads.

It was the first time all season that Jupiter would not score first. In the top of the first inning, the Mets had runners in scoring position with one out thanks to a Marco Vargas single and a Jesus Baez double. Both runners would come in to score thanks to a passed ball and a wild pitch to give St. Lucie an early 2-0 lead.

Jupiter responded immediately and in a big way in the bottom of the frame. Mark Coley II tripled on the first pitch he saw and Johnny Olmstead drove him in on an RBI single. Three batters later, John Cruz tied the game on an RBI single. Ryan Ignoffo finished the scoring with an RBI single of his own to give the Hammerheads a 3-2 lead.

Jupiter would never relinquish the lead the rest of the ballgame. Olmstead added another RBI single to his tally in the bottom of the second inning to extend the Jupiter lead to 4-2. Later, in the bottom of the third, Cristhian Rodriguez notched an RBI double and Colby Shade drove in a run on an RBI groundout to make it 6-2. After tallying another run in the bottom of the fourth, Jupiter added the final four runs of their night in the bottom of the fifth inning highlighted by Brock Vradenburg's RBI ground-rule double to make it 11-2.

The next few innings were quiet but the Mets made things interesting in the top of the ninth by sending ten men to the plate, scoring four runs on just one hit. But it was not enough as the Hammerheads held on for the 11-6 victory.

Olmstead went 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs, two runs, two stolen bases, a hit-by-pitch and a walk. Coley II went 2-for-5 with his league-leading third triple and three runs scored. Collin Lowe also pitched two scoreless innings in relief for Jupiter with two strikeouts.

The Hammerheads look to get above .500 for the first time this season. The series with the Mets continues Friday, April 12th at 6:30 p.m. with Thomas White scheduled to make his second start of the season.

