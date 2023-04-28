Jansen Harkins and Daniel Torgersson Score for Moose in Loss

April 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (0-1) battled with the Milwaukee Admirals (1-0) on Friday evening at Canada Life Centre for Game 1 of the Central Division Semifinals.

Milwaukee opened the scoring 1:35 into the contest. Michael McCarron found Marc Del Gaizo, who came off the line and fired a hard shot past Evan Cormier. The Admirals pushed further ahead with a goal on the power play. Zach Sanford took the pass into the slot and wired the puck under the bar. Milwaukee added another tally shortly after. Jimmy Huntington crashed the net and buried a loose rebound. The tally brought Arvid Holm off the bench and into the net in relief of Cormier. Manitoba outshot Milwaukee 11-8 through the first 20 minutes, but trailed 3-0.

The Moose got on the board at 3:19 of the middle frame. Dominic Toninato zipped a feed up the ice to spring Jansen Harkins on a breakaway. The winger fired a quick shot that beat Yaroslav Askarov. Milwaukee snapped back with a tally on a five-on-three power play. Jordan Gross took the pass and blasted it past Holm from the top of the dot. The Admirals received a marker from Austin Rueschhoff, whose shot from the point handcuffed Holm. A rush up the ice saw Gross take the puck and find twine for his second of the period halfway through the contest. Manitoba got one back with 45 seconds left in the frame. Daniel Torgersson dashed up ice and launched the puck from centre ice past the arm of Askarov. Manitoba was down 6-2 after 40 minutes of play, but ahead 19-18 in shots.

Neither side was able to find the back of the net in the final frame. Manitoba outshot Milwaukee 18-6 in the final 20 minutes of play. Cormier was tagged with the loss and ended with four stops, while Askarov captured the road victory with 25 saves of his own.

Quotable

Moose Forward Nicholas Jones (Click for full interview)

"It was an intense game, but we spotted them three right away and it's tough to come back after that. I thought we played hard the whole game. Even at the start we gave up some goals, but it wasn't from a lack of effort or aggressiveness. It's tough when you give the team three goals right away."

Statbook

Daniel Torgersson made his AHL playoff debut and scored his first career post-season goal

Jansen Harkins notched his first career Calder Cup Playoffs marker

Eight different Moose skaters made their Calder Cup Playoffs debuts

What's Next?

The Moose and Admirals return to Canada Life Centre for Game 2 of the series on Sunday, April 30. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT.

Tickets for Game 2 are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

You can also catch the game on 680 CJOB, CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

