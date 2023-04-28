Bears Come Out Roaring In 5-2 Game 1 Win Over Checkers

April 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







Charlotte, NC - A first-round bye did not appear to slow the Hershey Bears (1-0), as the Chocolate and White began their run in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs with a 5-2 decision against the Charlotte Checkers (2-2) in Game 1 of the Atlantic Division Semifinals on Friday night at Bojangles' Coliseum. Hershey leads the best-of-five series, 1-0.

Mike Vecchione opened the postseason scoring for Hershey at 14:12 of the first period when he redirected a shot from Mike Sgarbossa past Mack Guzda; Gabriel Carlsson collected a secondary assist.

Aliaksei Protas netted his first career tally in the Calder Cup Playoffs at 16:43 when he beat Guzda upstairs with a shot from the right circle; Hendrix Lapierre and Sam Anas assisted on the goal.

Lapierre then chased Guzda from the net at 2:06 of the second frame when his centering pass off the half-wall into the slot deflected off a Charlotte skater and past the Checkers netminder, giving Lapierre his first career postseason tally; Anas and Vincent Iorio assisted.

Connor McMichael pushed Hershey's lead to 4-0 when he drove the lane and tapped a feed from Garrett Pilon behind backup goaltender Jean-Francois Berube at 4:03.

The Checkers finally beat Hunter Shepard at 5:42 with a power-play tally from Lucas Carlsson.

Charlotte extended its run with a goal at 8:52 of the third period when Santtu Kinnunen fired a shot from the right circle past Shepard's blocker.

Sgarbossa iced the game for Hershey with an empty-net power-play goal at 19:54 from Ethen Frank and Iorio.

Shots finished 25-24 in favor of the Bears. Shepard went 22-for-24 in his Calder Cup Playoffs debut to earn his first postseason AHL win; Guzda was 4-for-7 in the loss for Charlotte, while Berube was 16-for-17 in relief. The Bears were 1-for-3 on the power play; the Checkers finished 1-for-4 with the man advantage.

The Bears' 2023 playoffs, presented by Penn State Health, continues with Game 2 of the Atlantic Division Semifinals on Saturday, April 29 at Bojangles' Coliseum at 6 p.m. The Chocolate and White then return home to GIANT Center for Game 3 on Wednesday, May 3 at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS. Continue to check HersheyBears.com for the latest updates on the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs, including games, dates, times, and ticket information.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.