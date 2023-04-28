Checkers Suffer Game 1 Loss to Hershey

The Checkers started the Atlantic Division Semifinals on a sour note, falling to the Bears 5-2 in Game 1.

Fresh off a first-round bye, Hershey came to life at the tail end of a previously scoreless first period, lighting the lamp twice less than three minutes apart to carry a lead into the intermission.

That momentum carried into second, as the Bears tacked on two more in the opening five minutes - the first chasing starter Mack Guzda from the contest and the latter giving the visitors a towering 4-0 advantage.

The Checkers chipped into that deficit, with Lucas Carlsson converting on a power play shortly after Hershey's fourth tally and Santtu Kinnunen sneaking one through traffic and in midway through the third to cut the lead in half. The home squad continued to buzz down the stretch but couldn't find any more traction, and an empty netter sealed the lopsided final for Hershey.

QUOTES

Coach Geordie Kinnear on the game

We were down 2-0 early and chasing the game. Against an elite team like that, you definitely don't want to be down 2-0.

Kinnear on more successful stretches later in the game

We have to play to our identity. I thought we didn't do that early. It took us a little bit to get to it, and once we got going you see the success we had. We have to play that way for 60 minutes and we have to commit to it. I didn't feel like we did that the whole game.

Kinnear on generating scoring chances

It's the playoffs. You've got to compete to score and you've got to compete on seconds and thirds. We just want to get quality chances, people at the net and get it there. We weren't to our identity the whole game, but we'll be better next game.

Kinnear on switching goaltenders and putting J-F Berube in the game

He made some good saves, but I don't (want to) have to keep doing that. That's a couple of times now. We want to start with a goalie and we want to end with a goalie, but J-F did a good job coming in.

Kinnear on players stepping into the lineup

It is what it is. We've done it all year. We had some guys out due to illness, so guys stepped in. That's the name of the game.

NOTES

Prior to tonight, the Checkers had won seven straight playoff games against Hershey dating back to 2011 ... Charlotte is now 5-4-0 against the Bears this season ... Aleksi Heponiemi had an assist tonight and is now the only Checker with at least one point in all four playoff games (0g, 6a) ... Carlsson, who tied for first among AHL defensemen with 20 regular-season goals, now ranks second among league defensemen with three playoff goals ... Berube had a playoff shutout streak of 95:49 prior to giving up one goal tonight. He has a 0.47 goals-against average and .982 saver percentage in three playoff games (one start) ... The Checkers have lost three straight playoff series openers dating back to the 2019 Calder Cup Final. In team history, they have won three of six series when losing Game 1 ... Checkers scratches included forwards Xavier Cormier, Logan Hutsko, Kai Schwindt, Josh Davies, Grigori Denisenko, Mark Senden, Ethan Keppen, Jake Wise, Ryan McAllister, Skyler Brind'Amour and Wilmer Skoog; and defensemen Marek Alscher and Dennis Cesana.

