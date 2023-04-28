Game Day - ABB vs CGY - 04.28.2023

April 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Wranglers continue their quest for the Calder Cup in Game 2 tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Calgary heads into Friday night leading the best-of-five series 1-0 after an overtime victory in Game 1. Dustin Wolf was the difference maker for the Wranglers, turning aside 37 shots to record the 'W' in front of a raucous crowd on Wednesday night.

REGULAR SEASON:

AWAY: Abbotsford Canucks (40-25-3-4) (87 Pts. - 4th in Pacific)

HOME: Calgary Wranglers (51-17-3-1) (106 Pts. - 1st in Pacific, 1st in AHL)

ROUND 2 RESULTS:

Game 1 - April 26, 2023 vs Canucks - CGY W/OT, 3-2

CGY Player to Watch: #49 Jakob Pelletier

Keep an eye on Jakob Pelletier tonight.

Pelletier directed multiple shots on net in Game 1 and finally found the back of the net in OT, sending a well-placed shot off the far-side post and into the net to win the game for the Wranglers.

Pelletier feels the Wranglers can build off their effort in Game 1 as they look to take a 2-0 series lead on Friday night. (TICKETS).

"The big thing was our execution," he said. "We didn't play in 10 days, so the execution wasn't there, and I think we can step it up and work harder."

Philly's Back!

Expect to see Matthew Phillips back in the lineup for the Wranglers in Game 2. Phillips took a penalty early in the first period on Wednesday and received a match penalty/ game misconduct.

He should be extra motivated for this one.

Phillips led the Wranglers with 76 points (36g, 40a) in 66 games this season, with a league-best 15 game-winning goals, and added 10 powerplay tallies.

On the Hunt

Dryden Hunt scored his first career AHL playoff goal in Game 1 and feels the Wranglers have the right mix of experience and youth that will lend well to a long playoff run. He was happy to get the first one out of the way.

"We talked about that (before the series)," said Hunt after practice Thursday. "In the playoffs, you aren't always going to get the prettiest of goals.

"Obviously it went off somebody's stick but it's more about getting there. Getting the first one out of the way is nice and it was a great crowd (Wednesday night) so it was a fun game."

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.