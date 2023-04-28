Hills, Perrott, Weeks Join Rockford from Indy

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team have reassigned forward Cameron Hillis to the Rockford IceHogs from the ECHL's Indy Fuel. In addition, the IceHogs today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Andrew Perrott and goaltender Mitchell Weeks from Indy. The Fuel fell in four games in the first round of the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Hillis, 22, posted two assists in 18 regular season games with Rockford this season. The center also registered 50 points (14G, 36A) in 45 games with Indy. Hillis added one assist in two Kelly Cup Playoff games with Indy.

Perrott, 21, tabbed a goal and an assist in 13 games with the IceHogs this season. He added 20 points (4G, 16A) in 51 ECHL games with the Fuel in the regular season before tacking on an assist in two Kelly Cup Playoff contests.

Weeks, 21, went 5-2-1-1 with the IceHogs this season along with a 2.72 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. The netminder posted a 15-5-1 record, 2.35 goals-against average, and a .916 save percentage with the Fuel in the regular season.

The IceHogs face the Texas Stars in Game 1 of the Division Semifinals tonight at the BMO Center with puck drop at 7 p.m.

