Jamie Armstrong Joins Checkers on AHL Deal

May 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Panthers organization continues to stockpile depth in Charlotte, signing Jamie Armstrong to a one-year, two-way AHL contract.

The 25-year-old forward spent four years at Boston University before transferring to Boston College for last season. Over his college career Armstrong posted 38 points (13g, 25a) in 126 games and helped his team to back-to-back Hockey East titles in his last two campaigns - one with BU and one with BC.

Prior to his time in college, Armstrong - the son of Utah general manager Bill Armstrong - spent three seasons with Central Illinois and Sioux City of the USHL, recording 13 points (8g, 5a) in 53 games.

