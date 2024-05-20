Firebirds Score Three Unanswered Goals to Sweep Reign

For the second straight season, the Coachella Valley Firebirds are headed to the Western Conference Finals. The Firebirds defeated the Ontario Reign on Sunday at Toyota Arena by the final score of 3-2 to complete the three-game sweep. Kole Lind scored twice to help the Firebirds comeback from a 2-0 deficit and win the best-of-five series 3-0.

Ontario scored twice in the opening period on goals from Alex Turcotte and Tyler Madden, putting Coachella Valley in an early hole to begin the game. After being outshot 5-0 to begin the second period, forward Kole Lind lasered a shot over the shoulder of Reign netminder Erik Portillo to get Coachella Valley on the board. The goal was Lind's second of the playoffs and was assisted by Max McCormick and Ville Ottavainen at 5:41.

Coachella Valley pulled even at the 11:37 mark of the middle frame on a blast from Jimmy Schuldt that was deflected in front of the net. Luke Henman and Jacob Melanson helped muscle the puck up the boards to Schuldt at the blueline for his second goal of the postseason.

With the game even after two periods of play, the Firebirds set the pace early in period three. Andrew Poturalski worked the puck behind the Reign net and found Lind wide open in front to give the Firebirds their first lead of the game just 46 seconds into the third. Up by a goal in the closing minutes, Coachella Valley took a penalty and Ontario pulled their goaltender to set up a 6-on-4. Chris Driedger made a flurry of saves and was aided by blocks from defensemen to help the Firebirds hang on and win 3-2.

The victory is the Firebirds' sixth straight and propels them into the Western Conference Finals for the second straight season. Coachella Valley will face the winner of the still ongoing Grand Rapids Griffins vs. Milwaukee Admirals series.

The Firebirds were outshot 24-23. The Firebirds' powerplay finished the game 0-for-3 and the penalty kill went 2-for-2.

Information on dates/times for the next round are to be announced.

