Blues Name Steve Konowalchuk Head Coach of Springfield Thunderbirds

May 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that the team has named Steve Konowalchuk head coach of its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

"We went through an extensive interview process, and through those conversations, it became clear that Steve best fit what we were seeking in a head coach," said Thunderbirds General Manager Kevin Maxwell. "We look forward to seeing him work with the next wave of Blues prospects and developing them into successful NHL players in St. Louis."

Konowalchuk, 51, spent last season as an associate coach with the AHL's Colorado Eagles, where he helped lead the team to a 40-25-7 regular-season record and a 5th-place finish in the Western Conference. The Salt Lake City, Utah, native's coaching career began in Colorado where he served two seasons as an assistant coach for the Avalanche. Then, in 2011, he was named head coach of the WHL's Seattle Thunderbirds and went on to spend six seasons behind their bench. During his tenure, he guided the Thunderbirds to five postseason appearances, including 2017 when they captured the Ed Chynoweth Cup (WHL championship). Following his time in Seattle, Konowalchuk served one season as an assistant coach with the Anaheim Ducks before spending two seasons as head coach of the WHL's Red Deer Rebels.

As a player, Konowalchuk was drafted by the Washington Capitals in 1991 and enjoyed a 14-year NHL career. Overall, he dressed in 790 career NHL regular-season games, including 693 with the Capitals. He also represented the United States in several international competitions, including the 1996 World Cup of Hockey, where he captured a gold medal.

