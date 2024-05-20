IceHogs 2023-24 Team MVP Brett Seney Re-Signed by Blackhawks

May 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release









Rockford IceHogs forward Brett Seney

(Rockford IceHogs) Rockford IceHogs forward Brett Seney(Rockford IceHogs)

CHICAGO, Ill. - The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms with forward Brett Seney on a one-year, two-way contract that runs through the 2024-25 season.

Seney, 28, led the Rockford IceHogs in goals (23), assists (40) and points (63) in 68 games, tying his career best in goals and setting a new career high in points. The forward was named Rockford's Team MVP in the 2023-24 Team Awards, and he was the first IceHog since Brandon Pirri in 2012-13 to hit the 60-point plateau. He was also the first IceHog since Pirri to rank within the top 20 of league scoring, finishing tied for eighth in points and 11th in power-play goals amongst all AHL players during the 2023-24 regular season. Seney's 63 points notched a new Rockford's AHL team record for points by a winger in a single season that was previously set by David Gust at 59 in 2022-23.

The London, Ontario native's first season with Rockford came in 2022-23 when he ranked second in team scoring with 54 points (23G, 31A) in in 59 games and was named an AHL All-Star. With 117 combined points over two seasons, Seney has the third-most points in two consecutive seasons in IceHogs AHL history behind Pirri (131 - 2011-13) and Petri Kontiola (121 - 2007-09). Seney's career point total with the Hogs places him in 10th on Rockford's AHL career scoring list.

The 5-foot-9, 167-pound forward has registered 14 points (6G, 8A) in 66 career NHL games with the Blackhawks (2022-24), Toronto Maple Leafs (2021-22), and New Jersey Devils (2018-20). He's also compiled 257 points (93G, 164A) in 318 career AHL games.

Seney was originally drafted by New Jersey in the sixth round (157th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.