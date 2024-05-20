Wolf Pack Ink Dylan Roobroeck to ATO

May 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has signed forward Dylan Roobroeck to an amateur tryout agreement (ATO).

Roobroeck, 19, will join the Wolf Pack immediately and wear #10. He inked a three-year, entry-level contract with the Rangers on Monday morning.

The native of London, ON, recorded 72 points (26 g, 46 a) in 68 games with the OHL's Oshawa Generals this season. He ranked second on the team in points and third in assists. Roobroeck tacked on 26 points (11 g, 15 a) in 21 games during the OHL Playoffs for the Generals.

His eleven postseason goals led the club in that category.

Throughout three seasons in the OHL with the Generals and Niagara IceDogs, Roobroeck has appeared in 200 games and scored 146 points (49 g, 97 a). He's added 26 points (11 g, 15 a) in 26 career OHL Playoff games.

Roobroeck was selected in the sixth round, 178 th overall, of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft by the Rangers.

The Wolf Pack take on the Hershey Bears Wednesday night in Game 3 of the 2024 Atlantic Division Finals. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. from the XL Center.

Single-game tickets for Game 3 and Game 4 of the Atlantic Division Finals are on sale now!

For playoff information, please visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com/tickets/playoff-information.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.