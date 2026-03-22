G League Mexico City Capitanes

James Bouknight Went off for Season-High 38 PTS & 8 3PM for the Capitanes

Published on March 22, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
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NBA G League Stories from March 22, 2026


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