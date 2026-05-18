Jalen Philpot Opens Preseason Scoring with a 70yd TD

Published on May 18, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video







Stampeders' QB Vernon Adams Jr. steps up in the pocket on 2nd & 20 and scores the first points of 2026 with a 70yd bomb to a wide open Jalen Philpot.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 18, 2026

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