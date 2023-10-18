Jaden Taylor Returns as Play-By-Play Announcer

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Growlers are excited to announce the return of Jaden Taylor as the voice of the Growlers. In Jaden's first year with the Growlers, he called all of the team's home games while being the youngest announcer in the league. "I had an incredible experience in my first year in Kalamazoo and I am incredibly excited to be coming back to the Kalamazoo Growlers organization," said Taylor.

Jaden originally from Omaha Nebraska has a wealth of experience serving as the broadcaster for Arizona State University Athletics, Phoenix College Athletic, and the Arizona Fall League. "We are thrilled to be bringing back Jaden for year 2 as his knowledge, experience and work ethic will be extremely valuable to our broadcast team," said Growlers Director of Media and Entertainment Dean Thomas. Taylor will return with more responsibilities this season as he will also serve as the team's Media Liaison and Sports Information Director. Fans will be able to tune into Jaden's call of games on the Northwoods League Baseball Network as well as ESPN+ for select games.

