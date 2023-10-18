Green Bay Rockers Named Northwoods League Organization of the Year

October 18, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Northwoods League has announced the Green Bay Rockers were awarded the League's 2023 Organization of the Year. The honor was presented at the annual fall League Meetings in Willmar, Minnesota last week, with all teams present.

The Northwoods League Baseball Organization of the Year honor comes after a season which saw the team win its first Northwoods League Summer Collegiate World Series Championship in the 17-year history of the franchise. The Rockers ended the season with a 41-31 overall record in the regular season and posted a perfect 4-0 record in the postseason. Green Bay had 54,271 fans come through their gates over 36 games for a 1,508 average for Rockers games and over 100,000 in total for all events held at Capital Credit Union Park in 2023.

In addition to the on-field success, the organization invested in the experience for fans at the stadium and in the community. Prior to the season, a new state-of-the-art 20x80 video board was installed in right field, live music continued to entertain fans before every home game on the Security Luebke Stage, and local community partnerships were forged to help bring the Northeast Wisconsin flavor into the stadium at the concession stands. The organization also donated over $74,000 to 36 local non-profit organizations as part of the Alliance Insurance Center non-profit 50-50 raffle opportunity, made over 400 donations to local charitable events, held two jersey auctions that raised $10,965 with proceeds benefitting Pulaski Polka Days and St. Vincent Hospital NICU, donated over 1,500 hats to six youth little league organizations, and provided 5,270 students an opportunity to attend a Rockers game through the Scott's Subs Rock the Classroom initiative. The organization also partnered with Cornerstone Ice Arena to open a concession stand through Boomerang Catering, which will serve the community throughout the year.

"We are honored to be recognized as the Northwoods League Organization of the Year after a record-setting season," said Rockers Vice President and GM John Fanta. "I can't thank our ownership, front office, seasonal staff, host families, coaches, players, business and community partners and our fans for their dedication to the Rockers to make this an unforgettable year on and off the field. Our goal has been to make Capital Credit Union Park a place to bring the community together year-round and this award reaffirms that the Rockers brand of affordable fun is resonating in the Greater Green Bay area."

Ticket package renewals are underway for the 2024 season. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from October 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.