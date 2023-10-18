Pit Spitters General Manager Named Northwoods League Executive of the Year

Traverse City, MI - Today the Northwoods League has announced that Traverse City Pit Spitters General Manager, Jacqueline Holm, has been named Executive of the Year for the 2023 season. The Northwoods League announced the news at the recent Northwoods League Fall Meetings held in Willmar, Minnesota.

In Holm's first season as GM, The Pit Spitters set franchise records in overall attendance and nightly average attendance and hosted the highest attended Great Lakes All-Star Game in Northwoods League history on July 25th, 2023. On the field, The Pit Spitters made their fifth playoff appearance in five seasons advancing to the Great Lakes Championship series, touting the league's highest game attendance through the playoff ascension.

The team also experienced growth across the board in the ticketing, sponsorship and merchandise categories and continues to expand its offering of special events throughout the off season.

"I am deeply honored to be named Northwoods League Executive of the Year," said Jacqueline Holm, General Manager of the Traverse City Pit Spitters. "I don't view this as an individual award, this recognition reflects the combined dedication, passion and teamwork that define our organization, our staff, and our incredible fanbase.

From the front office to the dugout, so many talented people played a crucial role in our success this season.

Just like in baseball, where every player contributes to a winning season, this award belongs to our entire team."

The Pit Spitters organization is not new to post season recognition from the Northwoods League. Since their inaugural season in 2019, they have accumulated an impressive resume including two Northwoods League Championships, in 2019 and 2021, Pitcher of the Year, Manager of the Year, and Organization of the Year in 2019, as well as Promotion of the Year for the Cork Dorks in 2022. Holm's award is the second Executive of the Year award for the franchise in its five-year history.

Pit Spitters season tickets are now on sale, and the team plans to release their 2024 schedule and promotional schedule in December. For more information about how you can experience the Pit Spitters brand of baseball call 231-943-0100 or visit PitSpitters.com.

