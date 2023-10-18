2024 Ticket Memberships Now Available

Menomonee Falls, WI - Season Ticket Memberships and 12 Game Flex Packs for the 2024 season are now available for purchase. The 2024 season will mark the 12th season for the Lakeshore Chinooks with all home games played at Moonlight Graham Field located on the campus of Concordia University Wisconsin in Mequon. The 2024 schedule will be released in late November/early December.

The Chinooks have a few different membership packages to choose from:

Full Season Memberships (36 Games)

Reserved Box: $540 per package

Reserved Grandstand: $432 per package

Benefits include: Season Ticket Holder Parking, Northwoods League Ballpark Pass, 36 Free Drink Vouchers (New for 2024), Special Exclusive Member Events, Exclusive Members Gift, Guaranteed Giveaway, 20% Off Concessions (New for 2024), 20% Off Merchandise, Flex Ticket Exchange, Priority Playoff Tickets

Full Season Concourse Table Memberships (36 Games)

Blue Level: $2,999 - Includes private table for 4 at each home game and waitstaff

Platinum Level: $5,250 - Includes private table for 4 at each home game, any three menu items per person, 2 premium drinks per person, waitstaff

Same benefits as Full Season Ticket Memberships

12 Game Flex Pack

Package includes all our top promotional dates including all bobblehead giveaways, other premier giveaways, fan appreciation night, and more

Reserved Box: $180

Reserved Grandstand: $144

General Admission: $108

Benefits include: Special Exclusive Member Events, Exclusive Member Gift, Guaranteed Giveaways, 15% Off Concessions (New for 2024), 15% Off Merchandise, Flex Ticket Exchange, Priority Playoff Tickets

Purchase your Full Season Memberships or 12 Game Flex Pack Memberships by November 30th and receive a $25 Chinooks gift card.

For more information on our ticket memberships or to order, visit the link above or call the Chinooks ticket office at 262-618-4659. Our office in Menomonee Falls (N83 W13280 Leon Road) is open Monday-Friday from 9:00am to 5:00pm. Don't wait, secure your ticket membership for the upcoming summer today!

