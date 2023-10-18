Northwoods League Announces 2023 Executive and Organization of the Year

Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League has announced that Jacqueline Holm, GM of the Traverse City Pit Spitters, has been named the 2023 Northwoods League Baseball Executive of the Year. The award, which was decided by a vote of team officials at the League's annual fall meetings last week in Willmar, MN, is given annually to the League's outstanding executive. In another vote, the Green Bay Rockers were awarded the baseball Organization of the Year award.

Holm recently finished her first year in the NWL, but not her first in baseball. Jacqueline is no stranger to the industry of minor league baseball, most recently serving as the GM for the Quad City River Bandits, of the High-A Midwest League, during their 2019 season. Holm's impressive track record in baseball began with the Sugar Land Skeeters, an independent Atlantic League team, where she helped the Skeeters gain notoriety through a variety of high-profile promotions and landmark events. At the conclusion of the 2015 season, she moved to Davenport to join the River Bandits. There she held several leadership positions, finishing as the team's GM for the 2019 season. While with the River Bandits, Holm's leadership saw the team transform their social media presence, substantially grow season ticket usage and retention, and win a Midwest League Championship - all of which garnered her a nomination for the Rawlings Midwest League Female Executive of the Year award in 2017.

Of this award Holm said, "I am deeply honored to accept the executive of the year award from the Northwoods League. This recognition reflects the combined dedication, passion and teamwork that define our organization. From the front office to the dugout, each member has played a critical role in our success. Just like in baseball, where every player contributes to a winning season, this award belongs to the entire team. Thank you for this incredible acknowledgement."

The Green Bay Rockers were honored as the Northwoods League Baseball Organization of the Year after a season which saw them win the Northwoods League Summer Collegiate World Series. The Rockers ended the season with a 41-31 overall record in the regular season. Green Bay had 54,271 fans come through their gates over 36 games for a 1,508 average.

"We are honored to be recognized as the Northwoods League Organization of the Year after a record-setting season," said Rockers Vice President and GM John Fanta. "I can't thank our ownership, front office, seasonal staff, host families, coaches, players, business and community partners and our fans for their dedication to the Rockers to make this an unforgettable year on and off the field. Our goal has been to make Capital Credit Union Park a place to bring the community together year-round and this award reaffirms that the Rockers brand of affordable fun is resonating in the Greater Green Bay area."

