Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Statement in Regards to Mayor Curry Suspending Events at City Venues

March 13, 2020 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





Please see the following statement from the Jumbo Shrimp in regards to Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry suspending events at all city venues, resulting in the postponement of Frozen 2 Family Movie Night, originally scheduled for March 21:

"The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fully support Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry's decision to suspend events at all city venues to help combat the spread of COVID-19. Based on this announcement, the Jumbo Shrimp have postponed their Frozen 2 Family Movie Night, scheduled for March 21, at 121 Financial Ballpark. It will be rescheduled at a later date. The health, safety and well-being of our fans and staff continue to be our top priority as we continue to monitor this evolving situation."

