Silver Smokies Kickoff Party Postponed

March 13, 2020 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release





SEVIERVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Smokies announce the Silver Smokies Kickoff Party presented by Senior Benefit Inc. originally scheduled for March 18, 2020 has been postponed to a later date. The decision has been made due to the recent developments concerning COVID-19 and the health and safety of our fans.

We will continue to monitor the developments and will announce additional information about the Kickoff Party as it comes.

