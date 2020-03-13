Generals Official Statement on Coronavirus

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is your office open?

A: At this time, our office is open. All Generals staff have been instructed to adhere to the CDC guidelines for hygiene and we ask that all visitors to the ballpark adhere to the same standards. We do ask that communication by phone or email be used if possible.

Q: When will Opening Night be?

A: Minor League Baseball announced yesterday, March 12th, that the season would be delayed in connection with Major League Baseball's announcement to delay the season for two weeks. At this time, we do not know when our Opening Day will be, but we are excited to get the season started at the earliest possible time. We have a fun schedule of events lined up for 2020 and we look forward to bringing them to you.

Q: What precautions are you taking to ensure a safe and hygienic environment at the ballpark?

A: We're employing all best practices for hygiene as recommended by the CDC to ensure that our offices and ballpark are as protected as possible.

Q: What should we be doing to help?

A: We urge everyone to follow the CDC guidelines for hygiene; avoid close contact with people who are sick, avoid touching your eyes/nose/mouth with unwashed hands, wash your hands often with soap/water for at least 20 seconds, use hand sanitizer as a back-up, stay home if you're sick, cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue then throw the tissue in the trash, clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

It goes without saying that we are in uncharted territory and we appreciate the patience and support of all our fans, partners and community. We will make sure that we keep everyone updated as events unfold. Player, coach, fan and staff safety are our #1 priority and we hope that everyone can remain healthy as we all navigate this crisis. We understand the importance and value that sports and family entertainment has on our day-to-day lives and we cannot wait to serve Jackson and West Tennessee again very soon.

Please do not hesitate to reach out to us with any questions. For ticket information, please contact Patrick Adams at padams@jacksongeneralsbeaseball.com. To speak with our General Manager, please contact Marcus Sabata at msabata@jacksongeneralsbaseball.com. For general inquires, please call our office at 731-988-5299.

We'll see you soon!!!

For tickets and more information about the Generals, dial 731.988.5299 or log on to JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com!

