Studer's Blue Wahoos Challenge Tournament Canceled

March 13, 2020 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release





Pensacola, FL - Following the NCAA's announcement that all spring sports championships have been canceled and after consultation with all colleges and universities scheduled to play at Blue Wahoos Stadium, the upcoming Studer's Blue Wahoos Challenge has been canceled.

Fans who purchased tickets to the tournament or who have general inquiries should call the Blue Wahoos at (850) 934-8444 between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM Monday through Friday.

