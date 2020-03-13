Studer's Blue Wahoos Challenge Tournament Canceled
March 13, 2020 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release
Pensacola, FL - Following the NCAA's announcement that all spring sports championships have been canceled and after consultation with all colleges and universities scheduled to play at Blue Wahoos Stadium, the upcoming Studer's Blue Wahoos Challenge has been canceled.
Fans who purchased tickets to the tournament or who have general inquiries should call the Blue Wahoos at (850) 934-8444 between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM Monday through Friday.
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from March 13, 2020
- Studer's Blue Wahoos Challenge Tournament Canceled - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
- Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Statement in Regards to Mayor Curry Suspending Events at City Venues - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Generals Official Statement on Coronavirus - Jackson Generals
- Silver Smokies Kickoff Party Postponed - Tennessee Smokies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Pensacola Blue Wahoos Stories
- Studer's Blue Wahoos Challenge Tournament Canceled
- Pensacola's Got Talent Block Party Will Be Held March 21 At Blue Wahoos Stadium
- City, Blue Wahoos to Expand Protective Netting at Blue Wahoos Stadium
- Blue Wahoos Announce Clubhouse Enhancements at Blue Wahoos Stadium
- Wahoos Classic Doubleheader Scheduled for Saturday Due to Weather Concerns