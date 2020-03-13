A Message from Jumbo Shrimp Owner Ken Babby

March 13, 2020 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





We want to take this opportunity to reach out and give you the most up to date and direct communication regarding the COVID-19 outbreak and how it is has affected our 2020 season to this point.

First and foremost, we believe it is our role and responsibility during this time to prioritize two things: the health and well-being of our employees, customers, and partners while also playing a constructive role in supporting local health officials and government leaders as they work to contain the virus.

On Thursday Minor League Baseball released an official statement that delays the start of the 2020 baseball season. What that specifically means for our scheduled April 15th home opener at 121 Financial Ballpark is unclear at this time. Our staff i s diligently working to prepare as if we will be playing baseball here in April. The moment we hear any information from Minor League Baseball about a confirmed start date we will immediately share and respond accordingly. Please know that we are committed to playing the 2020 baseball season and are anxious to welcome fans through the gates and deliver affordable, family, fun.

We are here in Jacksonville for the long haul and are committed to this community and all of our fans. As this has proven to be a complicated and rapidly evolving situation, we want to be clear that we will work with our fans to mitigate any negative impacts and do what is right to help navigate through this trying time. If you hold a ticket for a game that is officially postponed or not played it immediately becomes a voucher to be exchanged for any remaining game. At this point, the start of our season (scheduled for April 9th at Mississippi) has been delayed and we have not been given a start dat e. Once we have that information, we will share it and provide details as to how that affects our 2020 home schedule and tickets for those games.

Thank you for your patience and understanding at this time of uncharted territory for all of us. We will continue to make decisions with vigilance, informed by the latest science-based information and recommendations from governmental health officials in alignment with our mission and values. It is also our commitment to you to be as transparent and open in this process; disseminating information in as timely a fashion as possible.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from March 13, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.