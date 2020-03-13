Important Update on the 2020 Season

March 13, 2020 - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release





The health and safety of our fans, players, employees, and of the Pensacola community is the top priority for the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

As you may be aware, Major and Minor League Baseball have both announced that the beginning of the 2020 season will be delayed due to ongoing public health concerns posed by the COVID-19 virus. The Pensacola Blue Wahoos fully support these preventative measures for the health of our community.

We understand that our fans have many questions about the 2020 season. We will work continuously with Minor League Baseball, the Southern League, and our Major League affiliate to provide answers to your questions as quickly as possible.

We ask for and appreciate your patience as we work to bring baseball back safely to Blue Wahoos Stadium following these unprecedented circumstances. We will update fans as frequently as we can through BlueWahoos.com and our social media channels.

The Blue Wahoos wish their best to you and your family during this difficult time. We're excited to say "Play Ball!" as soon as it's safe to do so.

