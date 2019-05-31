Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: May 31 vs. Mobile

May 31, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp host the Mobile BayBears at 7:05 p.m. on Friday from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. The Jumbo Shrimp will offer a #CrustaceanNation twist on an old Jacksonville tradition for the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail (Sauce) Party. On a Red Shirt Friday, fans are encouraged to wear red to support the military and save $1 per ticket at the box office, or donate that $1 to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund. Friday Night Lites spiced up by Tijuana Flats presented by Miller Lite and Coors Light means from 6-7:30 p.m., fans are welcome to enjoy specials for $1 12 oz. Miller Lite and Coors Light drafts, as well as $1 off all craft beer at the Craft Cave near the third-base gate. Fans can enjoy a NAPA AutoCare Family Fireworks Show after the game.

GARRETT POWERS JUMBO SHRIMP TO 6-2 WIN

Stone Garrett socked a go-ahead three-run home run on Thursday to propel the Jumbo Shrimp to a 6-2 victory over the BayBears. Mobile plated the game's first run on a Brandon Sandoval RBI ground out in the fourth inning. Garrett then blasted his three-run shot in the sixth to give Jacksonville a 3-1 advantage. In the top of the seventh, Sandoval answered with a solo dinger to draw the BayBears to within one. In the bottom of the seventh, Corey Bird crunched an RBI single and Brian Miller laced a two-run base knock to widen the margin to 6-2. Robert Dugger tossed seven innings of two-run ball to earn the win.

THE SORCERER'S STONE

Jacksonville outfielder Stone Garrett's home run on Thursday personified a pair of interesting trends for the Jumbo Shrimp. The bomb was the first time all season Jacksonville has blasted a three-run home run. In addition, it marked just the second long ball in the last 152 innings for the club. Not coincidentally, the Jumbo Shrimp's 14 homers on the season are the second-lowest of the 120 teams in Minor League Baseball, besting just the 11 the Salem Red Sox (High-A, Boston) have registered this year.

ANOTHER DAY, ANOTHER DOLLAR

In the first 20 games of the season, Jacksonville starting pitchers compiled a 3-13 record and 5.44 ERA over 91.0 innings. Jumbo Shrimp lid-lifters combined for 49 walks (4.8 BB/9), 89 strikeouts (8.8 K/9) and 91 hits allowed (9.0 H/9). However, the Jumbo Shrimp have seen some stellar starting pitching over the last 33 games. During this stretch, Jacksonville starters have combined for a 2.39 ERA (52 ER in 195.2 IP). Jumbo Shrimp starters have walked 55 (2.5 BB/9), fanned 156 (7.2 K/9) and yielded 150 hits (6.9 H/9).

MEN OF STEAL

Jumbo Shrimp catchers have been a bright spot defensively all season for the club. Santiago Chavez's 19 men caught stealing ranks first in all of Double-A and tied for fifth in Minor League Baseball. Additionally, as a team, the Jumbo Shrimp have gunned down 32 potential base stealers, second at the Double-A level and third out of 120 teams in MiLB. Jacksonville's 45.7 percent caught stealing rate is the third-best such mark of any Double-A club.

CONNECT FOUR

Jacksonville knocked off Mobile 6-2 on Thursday, marking the sixth time in the last 11 games that the Jumbo Shrimp have eclipsed the four-run marker. For a team that has thrived on strong pitching throughout the season, the four-run barrier has been critical to meet for the Jumbo Shrimp to find success. When Jacksonville scores at least four runs in a game, the club is 16-3. However, the Jumbo Shrimp have plated three runs or fewer in 34 of their 53 contests, and the club has posted just a 4-30 record in those affairs. Jacksonville has now won their last 14 games when tallying at least four runs in a contest.

ELEVENTH HOUR

Jacksonville outfielder Brian Miller has notched a hit in 11 games in a row, the longest active streak in the Southern League. During this run, the Raleigh, N.C., native is 17-for-43, batting .395 with six RBIs and three walks to post a .447 on-base percentage. On the season, the former UNC Tar Heel is pulling the ball at a career-high 45.0 percent clip while going the opposite way a career-low 21.5 percent of the time, the fifth-lowest such mark of the 115 Southern League hitters with at least 70 plate appearances this year.

ERROR 404: NOT FOUND

After making five errors in their series with Mississippi, Jacksonville has played three consecutive games without a miscue in their set against Mobile - the first time all season the Jumbo Shrimp have recorded three straight error-free contests. Jacksonville's errorless streak ends 29 innings heading into play on Friday. The club also boasts a .718 defensive efficiency on the season, a figure that would rank ninth in Major League Baseball.

SHRIMP SKEWERS

Last night's victory gave the Jumbo Shrimp double-digit wins in May for the first time since 2017. Jacksonville has not zeroed in on a winning month of May since going 14-13 after finishing May of the 2016 campaign...Jumbo Shrimp reliever Daniel Castano fired two scoreless innings in his Double-A debut on Thursday... Right-hander Sixto Sanchez starts on Friday against the BayBears... The Jumbo Shrimp are just 10-23 against the Southern Division, which is scary for the club's chances at winning a divisional title.

