Generals Gameday: May 31 vs. Chattanooga

May 31, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





Jackson Generals (30-22)

vs. Chattanooga Lookouts (28-24)

Friday, May 31 | 6:05 pm CT | The Ballpark at Jackson

Game 53 | Home Game 23 | First Half Game 53

Generals SP: RHP Justin Donatella, 2-0, 5.29 ERA

Opponent SP: RHP Tony Santillan, 2-2, 3.44 ERA

LAST GAME: Jackson, Tenn. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, shut out the Chattanooga Lookouts for the second day in a row on Thursday, winning 5-0 at The Ballpark at Jackson. The Generals (30-22) are the third team in the Southern League to reach the 30-win mark in the First Half, extending their pitching staff's scoreless-innings streak against Chattanooga (28-24) to twenty in a row. With Birmingham's late rally to beat Montgomery, the Generals are now tied for first place in the North Division for the first time since April 26.

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: Right-hander Justin Donatella is coming off the shortest outing of his career, when he lasted just two-thirds of an inning against Montgomery last week and gave up four runs. His start before that one was excellent (7.0 IP, 1 ER vs. Tennessee), so the Montgomery mishap was hopefully an anomaly. Chattanooga's Tony Santillan will pose a significant threat to the Generals: he threw four scoreless innings in an early April start against Jackson, and his last two outings have featured more strikeouts (12) than hits allowed (11).

CRIBBS ROCKING: Generals utility man Galli Cribbs is having a good late May run. In Jackson's series against Montgomery and Chattanooga, Cribbs is 8-for-17 (.471) with a double, a triple, 3 runs scored and an RBI (through May 30).

BIDDING FOR BILOXI: The Generals have several strong candidates for selection to the 2019 Midseason All-Star Game at Biloxi's MGM Park on June 18. In addition to Lucas Luetge (1.08 ERA) and Sam Lewis (2.23 ERA), Jackson's best performers are:

*C Daulton Varsho: .268 BA, 28 runs, 8 doubles, 8 homers, 6 stolen bases

*2B Andy Young: .261 BA, 24 runs, 11 doubles, 5 homers, .371 OBP

*3B Drew Ellis: .278 BA, 27 runs, 11 doubles, 3 homers, .365 OBP

*RHP Bo Takahashi: 4-2, 3.20 ERA, 45.0 IP, 39 K, 1.27 WHIP, 2 quality starts

*RHP Riley Smith: 3-3, 1.83 ERA, 54.0 IP, 40 K, 1.09 WHIP, 5 quality starts

Smith was recently sent to Extended Spring, but he could return soon.

ALL THE KIDS ARE DOING IT: The Junior Generals Kids Club has been completely revamped for 2019, with close to 200 participants already signed up! New achievement levels are in place, with rewards given to the most loyal fans. Get the most out of your child's time at The Ballpark - sign them up today!

