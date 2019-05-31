Field Staff and Umpires Selected for 2019 Southern League All-Star Game

MARIETTA, GA - The Southern League of Professional Baseball Clubs are proud to announce the on-field staff and umpiring crew for the 2019 Southern League All-Star Game. This year's game is set for Tuesday, June 18 at MGM Park in Biloxi, Mississippi, with first pitch at 6:35pm local time.

At the helm of the South Division and representing the All-Star Game's host city will be Biloxi Shuckers manager Mike Guerrero, who is currently in the midst of his fourth straight season with the club. Guerrero, 51, is the reigning Southern League Manager of the Year after guiding Biloxi to an 81-59 record as well as a South Division title last year. A 22-year manager at the minor league level, Guerrero also spent a pair of seasons in the Southern League leading the Huntsville Stars from 2010-11. Joining Guerrero on his staff will be Shuckers hitting coach Danny Santin, pitching coach Bob Milacki, bench coach Chuckie Caufield, athletic trainer Jeff Bodenhamer, and strength coach Nate Dine.

Leading the North Division roster will be Jackson Generals manager Blake Lalli, who is currently in his first season guiding the defending Southern League champs. Lalli, 36, completed his playing career during the 2017 season before becoming manager of the Class-A Kane County Cougars in 2018. While with the Tennessee Smokies from 2009-11, Lalli was a three-time Southern League All-Star; going 2-for-9 with a run, a double, and three runs batted in during his three appearances. Joining Lalli on his staff are Generals hitting coach Rick Short, pitching coach Doug Drabek, bench coach Jorge Cortes, and athletic trainer Joe Rosauer.

The crew chief for the 2019 Southern League All-Star Game will be umpire Matt Winter, a resident of Mankato, Minnesota who is in his fourth straight season with the Southern League and seventh overall in Minor League Baseball. Joining him at first base will be Brock Ballou, who is in his third season in the Southern League. Second and third base will be manned by Ben Sonntag and Cody Clark respectively, rounding out this year's four-man umpiring crew.

The South Division roster will be announced Thursday, June 6, with the North Division roster following on June 7. Starting lineups and pitchers will follow on June 11 (South) and 12 (North), with home run derby participants to follow in the days leading up to the All-Star Game.

