Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights May 17-22

May 16, 2022 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2022 season presented by FIS continues Tuesday, May 17 with a six-game series against the Durham Bulls, Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, that runs through Sunday, May 22 at 121 Financial Ballpark. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 11:05 a.m. (Gates open at 10 a.m.)

Community First Credit Union Two for Tuesday: Tickets are two-for-one at the Miller Electric Box Office for Community First Credit Union members using their CFCU credit or debit cards. Fans who are not Community First Credit Union members can learn more about membership at the CFCU table on the concourse.

Education Day, presented by TIAA Bank: School kids from the First Coast are invited to come out for a day of FUN at the ballpark! Tickets are just $5 and a hot dog, chips, and water may be added on for an additional $5. For more information or to reserve your spot today please email jenna@jaxshrimp.com or pete@jaxshrimp.com. (Please note there will be no alcohol sales on the main concourse or within the seating bowl. The Wheelhouse Lounge on the third floor, accessible to all fans, will have alcohol for sale).

Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Surf and Turf Shirt Giveaway: Last year we played the Durham Bulls like 73 times and to make it interesting we agreed to a friendly wager with them to see who would win the season series... and we did not. As a result, we're giving away something special to the first 500 fans through the gates. Don't lollygag or you'll miss out on this special giveaway! VyStar BOGO Tickets: As part of the "Good is Everywhere Wednesdays," VyStar Credit Union members can enjoy a Buy-One, Get-One-Free ticket special by using their VyStar credit or debit card at the Miller Electric Box Office (valid for ticket of equal or lesser value, subject to availability).

Good Is Everywhere Wednesdays, presented by VyStar Credit Union and V Is for Victory: Join VyStar Credit Union and V Is for Victory as they raise awareness and funds throughout the game through ticket sales and promotions.

Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Thirsty Thursday, presented by Budweiser: Thursday home games are the best happy hour on the First Coast! Fans can purchase $2 (12 oz. draft) and $3 (24 oz. draft) products on the left field berm, Oasis concession stand, and the right field bleachers. Plus, you never know when great music will pop up at the Tiki Terrace!

Fanscaping! With the North Florida Bonsai Club: The Jumbo Shrimp have partnered with the North Florida Bonsai Club for a night filled with educational snipping! Six lucky fans will get to style their own bonsai tree while under the guidance of a Bonsai Club Member. At the end of the night we'll put the tree styling to a fan vote to see who takes home the title of best ballpark trim.

Friday, May 20, 2022 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Red Shirt Friday: Fans who wear red will save $1 on their ticket at the Miller Electric Box Office or can donate that dollar to Five Star Veterans Center. The Jumbo Shrimp players will wear their red "Bold City" jerseys and staff will also wear red for every Friday home game this season to support the military.

Friday Night Lites, presented by Miller Lite: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for Friday Night Lites with $2 12-oz Miller Lites and $1 off craft beers in the Craft Cave from 6-7:30 p.m.

Friday Night Fireworks, presented by River Point Behavioral Health: Be sure to stick around after the game for an amazing fireworks show following every Friday home game in 2022!

Mental Health Awareness Night, presented by River Point Behavioral Health: May is Mental Health Awareness Month and we are excited to partner with Riverfront Behavioral Health to present Mental Health Awareness Night. We invite you to helps us end the stigma tonight at 121 Financial Ballpark

Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5:30 p.m.)

Saturday Night Fireworks, presented by 121 Financial Credit Union and Millennium Physician Group: Make sure to stick around after the game as we light up the Saturday night sky over 121 Financial Ballpark with an incredible fireworks show!

Jumbo Shrimp Hat Giveaway, presented by 121 Financial Credit Union and Millennium Physician Group : Be sure to be one of the first 2,000 fans through the gates to grab a free Jumbo Shrimp hat!

Boy Scout Night, presented by Boy Scouts of America: The Jumbo Shrimp are proud to host our annual Scout Night at the ballpark! Email cody@jaxshrimp.com for info and to sign up

Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 3:05 p.m. (Gates open at 2:00 p.m.)

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday, presented by Baptist Health: Each Sunday will begin with pre-game catch on the field (from 2-2:20) and FREE pre-game face painting and balloon animals in the Wolfson Children's Hospital Kids Zone. Plus kids can feel like the pros by running the bases after every Sunday home game!

Military Appreciation Night, presented by CSX: Join the Jumbo Shrimp and CSX for Military Appreciation Night. CSX is happy to provide free tickets (Subject to availability) to all active, retired, veterans and former military members and their dependents. Complimentary tickets may be received in person at the Miller Electric Box Office in advance or the day of the game, subject to availability.

Patriotic Jerseys: The Jumbo Shrimp will be taking the field in their 2022 Patriotic themed jerseys. The jerseys are currently up for auction and will be awarded at the conclusion of the season. Go to jaxshrimp.com for more information.

