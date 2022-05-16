Great American Blast to be Held July 2 at Coca-Cola Park

Allentown, Pennsylvania - IronPigs fans can celebrate Independence Day weekend at Coca-Cola Park on Saturday, July 2 at 6 p.m. with the Great American Blast presented by TD Bank! The popular annual event features a variety of food options, family fun, and music, as well as the season's biggest and most spectacular fireworks show!

For the first time ever at Great American Blast, the fireworks will be shot off from inside Coca-Cola Park! Guests may be on the field leading up to the show to enjoy all the festivities of Great American Blast, but will have to be in the seating bowl by 8:45 p.m. Fireworks will get underway shortly after 9 p.m.

Tickets are now available for just $7. Children two and under will receive free admission. Tickets will be available for purchase here. Tickets will be limited, so advance purchases are encouraged. Parking is priced at just $5 per vehicle. Coca-Cola Park is a cashless facility. Gates will open at 6 p.m.

As an option, fans can purchase tickets to the ballpark's Picnic Patio which are available for just $25 (including tax, gratuity). The all-you-can-eat menu that comes with this ticket includes:

Hamburgers

Hot Dogs

Pasta Primavera

Potato Salad

Corn on the Cob

Baked Beans

Popcorn

Cookies

Soft Drinks

All tickets include access to the field and dugout areas at Coca-Cola Park prior to the fireworks show. Attendees will be able to watch the fireworks from the stadium's seating bowl while enjoying great food throughout the evening from a variety of IronPigs concession stands as well as local sweet food trucks such as:

Kona Ice

Scoop O Dough

Josie's Fancy Funnels

To explore the IronPigs' food options, visit PigsFoodFinder.com. Both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.

The event also includes patriotic music and many family activities -- including inflatable games, sack races, unlimited access to the Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital Kids Zone along with appearances by IronPigs mascots. Tootsee the Clown & Friends will provide complimentary balloon art. Live music will include a patriotic performance from The Swing Time Dolls.

