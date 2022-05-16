Red Wings Homestand Highlights

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings begin a six-game homestand on Tuesday, May 17. Below are the promotional highlights for the series against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies).

Tuesday, May 17 vs. Lehigh valley IronPigs (Phillies) - 7:05 p.m., gates open at 6:00

GOLF NIGHT: Our annual golf night is back with a post-game closest-to-the-pin contest presented by the RDGA. The first 500 fans will receive a Go Golf U.S. E-book giving you access to coupons and discounted greens fees to 39 courses in the local Rochester area.

Get a ticket to the game, Red Wings golf towel and a credential for $30.

TWO-FOR-ONE TICKETS: Every Tuesday in 2022, all 100 and 200-level tickets are Buy-One-Get-One-Free presented by M&T Bank! No promo code is necessary to purchase.

Wednesday, May 18 vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies) - 6:05 p.m., gates open at 5:00

70's NIGHT: The first of our decades night series, we celebrate the 70's featuring a T-shirt giveaway to the first 500 fans presented by the Rochester Nissan Dealers.

FOOD SPECIAL: Veggie Pizza, offered at Mama Mittsy's for $7.50.

Thursday, May 19 vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies) - 11:05 a.m., gates open at 10:00 a.m.

EDUCATION DAY: Our annual Education Day presented by Alfred State. If you're interested in bringing a school group out, contact Eric at EFriedman@redwingsbaseball.com.

COLLEGE DAY: Every Thursday, college students, faculty and staff can purchase a $15 ticket and get $5 free diamond dollars. Diamond Dollars - which can be used at concession stands and the Team Store - can be picked up on the day of the game at the Red Wings Ticket Office with proof of college ID.

FOOD SPECIAL: Boneless Wings, offered at Batter Up for $8.00.

Friday, May 20 vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies) - 7:05 p.m., gates open at 6:00

FIREWORKS: The first post-game fireworks show of the season is here presented by East House.

DUNKIN' MYSTERY GIFT CARD GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 fans will receive a Dunkin' gift card with a mystery amount on it.

FOOD SPECIAL: Fish Fry, including french fries and coleslaw, offered at Batter Up for $16.

Saturday, May 21 vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies) - 7:05 p.m., gates open at 6:00

MILO APPEARANCE, PAWTOGRAHED POSTER GIVEAWAY AND MEET-AND-PET: After Milo is done retrieving bats, he'll head up to the concourse for a Meet-And-Pet. For a $10 donation, fans will be able to pet and get a picture with The Goodest Boy! All donations will go toward Milo's Making A Difference campaign benefiting the SPCC and Bivona Child Advocacy Center. Learn more about Milo's goal to raise $10,000 this season here.

The first 1,000 fans will also receive a Pawtographed Poster Giveaway courtesy of Flower City Group.

MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT: All veterans and active military members can receive a FREE ticket to the game. To get your ticket please contact the Veterans Outreach Center at 447 South Avenue.

FIREWORKS: Enjoy post-game fireworks courtesy of your Local Toyota Dealers

Sunday, May 22 vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies) - 1:05 p.m., gates open at 12:00

COCOS LOCOS DAY: The Rochester Red Wings will transform into the Cocos Locos De Rochester on three dates in 2022 as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión Program. DJ Johnny Mambo will be providing the music all game long!

BARK IN THE PARK: Bring your four-legged friends to the ballpark with you presented by Lollypop Farm. Humans will need to purchase a $10 (in advance; $12 day of game) GA ticket and your pups are FREE!

KIDS RUN THE BASES: After every Sunday game, all kids 12 and under can run the bases with Spikes and Mittsy courtesy of Wegmans.

