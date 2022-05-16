Chi Chi González Rewarded for His Six No-Hit Innings with the International League Pitcher of the Week

ST. PAUL, MN - Chi Chi González carried a no-hitter deeper into any game in his career on May 11. His 6.0 no-hit inning performance earned him the International League Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 9-15.

The 30-year-old González was brilliant on Wednesday, May 11 against the Columbus Clippers. He tossed 6.0 shutout, hitless innings against the top scoring team in the league while walking four and fanning seven. He threw 88 pitches, 57 for strikes.

Despite carrying the no-hitter deeper into the game than at any other time in his career, it's probably not the most notable no-hitter he's had entering the sixth. González threw 5.0 no-hit innings in his Major League debut, while with the Texas Rangers, on May 30, 2015 against the Boston Red Sox. Hall of Famer David Ortiz broke up the no-hit bid with a leadoff double in the sixth. It was the deepest any Ranger had carried a no-hitter in their debut since 1992.

During the season, González is 2-1 with a 3.76 ERA in six games, three starts. In 26.1 innings pitched he's walked 11 and struck out 22 while opponents are hitting .223 against him. In his three starts he is 0-0 with a 3.46 ERA while fanning 15 in 15.2 innings pitched.

González is the first award winner for the Saints in 2022 and second Pitcher of the Week in the franchise's history. Griffin Jax was named Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 24-30, 2021.

