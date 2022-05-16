Cueto Promoted to White Sox, Mendick Optioned

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- RHP Johnny Cueto, a two-time National League All-Star and 2015 World Series Champion, had his contract purchased today by the Chicago White Sox. The 36-year-old right-hander will take the roster spot of infielder Danny Mendick, who was optioned to the Charlotte Knights today. Cueto will make his White Sox debut tonight and start the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

Cueto was signed by the Chicago White Sox to a minor league contract on April 8 and was added to Charlotte's roster on April 23. A native of San Pedro de Macoris, DR, Cueto made four starts with the Knights this season and went 0-1 with a 5.17 ERA. He compiled 17 strikeouts over 15.2 innings pitched.

He spent the 2021 season with the San Francisco Giants and posted a 7-7 record with a 4.08 ERA in 22 games (21 starts).

In 2014, Cueto earned his first career All-Star nod as a member of the Cincinnati Reds. He finished the season with a remarkable 20-9 record and a 2.25 ERA in 34 games started. For his efforts, he finished second in the National League Cy Young Award voting behind Clayton Kershaw. He was traded to the Kanas City Royals in July of the following season and was a key member of the club's 2015 World Series-winning team. In 2016, as a member of the Giants, he made his second National League All-Star team. He finished that year with an 18-5 record and a 2.79 ERA in 32 games started.

Overall for his career, Cueto is 135-97 with a 3.45 ERA in 330 career games (329 starts) over 2,034.1 innings pitched at the major league level (14 seasons). He was originally signed by the Reds as an amateur free agent in 2004.

Mendick, 28, hit .217 (5-for-23) with two doubles, one home run and three RBIs with the White Sox in 11 games this season. He has also appeared in one game with the Knights this season (Tuesday, May 3 at Gwinnett). He went 2-for-4 at the plate.

