Robel Garcia Named International League Player of the Week

DES MOINES, IA - Today, Minor League Baseball named Iowa Cubs infielder Robel Garcia International League Player of the Week for the week of May 9 to 15.

In six games against the Omaha Storm Chasers, Garcia hit .409 (9-for-22) with a double and six home runs, driving in nine runs along the way. He hit a home run in 25% of his 24 plate appearances over the entire series. The switch-hitter hit five home runs in the first four games of the series, including at least one home run in each of the first four games.

He produced multi-hit efforts in three of the six games, driving in at least one run in five of the six games including two, three-RBI performances. With his offensive production, Garcia led the I-Cubs to five wins over Omaha, moving their record on the year to 19-16.

In 27 games this year for the I-Cubs, the 29-year-old is hitting .291 (25-for-86) with five doubles, one triple, nine home runs and 20 runs batted in. His nine home runs in tied for the team lead and he leads the team with 18 free passes taken.

Among International League rankings, Garcia is tied for third in home runs (9), first in slugging percentage (.686) and first in OPS (1.096). The infielder will be back in action at Principal Park this week, as the Iowa Cubs take on the Columbus Clippers in a six-game series from Tuesday to Sunday. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

