Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Game Notes, May 20 vs. Montgomery

May 20, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp host the Montgomery Biscuits at 11:05 a.m. on Monday from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. VyStar Credit Union members can get a buy-one, get-one-free ticket special to Monday's game by showing their VyStar credit or debit card at the box office. On a VyStar Credit Union Charity Begins at Home Monday, For the A Better Jacksonville Series, the Jumbo Shrimp are also collecting shoes to donate to City Rescue Mission. Everyone who donates to all five of the A Better Jacksonville Series will be entered to throw out a first pitch on August 25.

RALLY FALLS SHORT IN 3-2 LOSS

Seven different Jumbo Shrimp batters reached base at least once, but Jacksonville fell 3-2 on Sunday to the Montgomery Biscuits at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. The Biscuits cashed in the first runs of the game when Jesus Sanchez smashed a two-run double in the third inning. Jacksonville answered in the bottom of the third on an RBI single by Brian Miller to halve the lead. In the fifth inning, Rene Pinto collected an RBI single to widen the gap to 3-1. Corey Bird laced an RBI double in the eighth inning to draw Jacksonville to within 3-2, but the Jumbo Shrimp could get no closer in the defeat. Elvis Araujo, Riley Ferrell and Tyler Stevens combined to fire 4.1 scoreless innings of relief.

THE GOBLET OF FIRE

In the first 20 games of the season, Jacksonville starting pitchers compiled a 3-13 record and 5.44 ERA over 91.0 innings. Jumbo Shrimp lid-lifters combined for 49 walks (4.8 BB/9), 89 strikeouts (8.8 K/9) and 91 hits allowed (9.0 H/9). However, the Jumbo Shrimp have seen some stellar starting pitching over the last 24 games. During this stretch, Jacksonville starters have combined for a 2.31 ERA (36 ER in 140.0 IP). Jumbo Shrimp starters have walked 40 (2.6 BB/9), fanned 113 (7.3 K/9) and yielded 111 hits (7.1 H/9).

POWER OUTAGE

Jacksonville opened the season by going nine games in a row without a home run, their longest drought of the campaign to this point. That said, the club is currently on another run that is seeing a scarcity in long balls. After bashing three round-trippers in three games from May 10-12, the Jumbo Shrimp have not homered in eight consecutive contests. Their season total of 12 is tied for the second-lowest such figure in Minor League Baseball.

EXPELLIARMUS

Jumbo Shrimp catchers have been a bright spot defensively all season for the club. Santiago Chavez's 13 men caught stealing is second-highest for any backstop in Double-A.

Additionally, as a team, the Jumbo Shrimp have gunned down 26 potential base stealers, second at the Double-A level and tied for fourth out of 120 teams in MiLB. Jacksonville's 44.1 percent caught stealing rate ranks fourth in Double-A.

DEFENSE AGAINST THE DARK ARTS

Jacksonville ranks in the middle of the pack in the Southern League with 33 errors this season, and the club has not even gone three games in a row without committing at least one miscue. However, there are several signs that point to the Jumbo Shrimp boasting a strong defense. Perhaps the most significant is the club's defensive efficiency, which simply measures how many balls put into play are turned into outs. Jacksonville boasts a .715 defensive efficiency, a figure that would currently tie for 11th at the major league level with the San Diego Padres.

FOR THE NIGHT IS DARK AND FULL OF CLOSE GAMES

Jacksonville's 3-2 loss to Montgomery on Sunday was a continuation of a recent trend for the Jumbo Shrimp. Eighteen of Jacksonville's last 23 games have been decided by three runs or fewer. Unfortunately for the Jumbo Shrimp, they have gone just 6-12 in these tight contests during this stretch. On the season, the Jumbo Shrimp have played 28 affairs decided by no more than three runs. The club is 6-9 in one-run games and 3-1 in contests determined by three runs. However, Jacksonville is stunningly 0-9 in games decided by exactly two runs.

YAMA, YAMA, YAMA

Jacksonville starter Jordan Yamamoto takes the ball in Monday's series finale with Montgomery. The Honolulu native has turned in three consecutive stellar outings for the Jumbo Shrimp. Over those last three starts, Yamamoto has ceded six runs, five earned, on 11 hits in 18.0 innings for a 2.50 ERA, whiffing 16 against four walks. Of the 69 pitchers who have tossed at least 20.0 innings in the Southern League this season, Yamamoto owns the 21st-lowest line drive rate at 16.2 percent.

SHRIMP SKEWERS

Jumbo Shrimp outfielder Brian Miller is 12-for-35 (.343) with a double, four RBIs and four walks at the plate over his last 11 games. He was just 2-for-23 (.087) in the previous seven contests... Jacksonville has now lost four consecutive sets for the first time since a six-series skid from April 12 through May 13 of the 2016 season... Following Monday's series finale with the Biscuits, the Jumbo Shrimp will enjoy their first scheduled off day since April 30.

