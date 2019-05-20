Robert Dugger Named Southern League Pitcher of the Week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp right-handed starting pitcher Robert Dugger has been named the Southern League Pitcher of the Week for May 13-19, announced by the league office on Monday morning.

In his two starts last week, Dugger combined to go 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA, striking out 17 batters compared to two walks in his 14 innings of work.

"My fastball command was on point last start," Dugger said. "My sinker is working well. Fastball in to right-handed hitters, the two-seam away to left-handed batters get me a lot of groundballs and weak contact. If that's not working I use the slider, just a mix-match depending what's going on at the plate."

In his start on Monday May 13 against Biloxi, Dugger earned the victory by pitching seven innings where he allowed three runs (all earned) on four hits with no walks and he set a career high with 12 strikeouts as Jacksonville won 4-3. Dugger followed that effort on Saturday May 18 against Montgomery where he fired seven scoreless innings allowing four hits with two walks and five strikeouts as the Jumbo Shrimp defeated the Biscuits 4-0, snapping a four-game losing streak for Jacksonville.

"Dugger is coming into his own at Double-A," said Jumbo Shrimp manager Kevin Randel. "He's getting familiar with the league. He's working on things every outing, taking his bullpen sessions into the game. He's doing a great job."

Dugger's 17 strikeouts led the Southern League this past week, and he also was tied for the league lead with 14 innings of work.

Overall this season, Dugger is 4-5 with a 3.47 ERA in his nine starts, striking out 47 batters compared to 15 walks in his 46 and two-thirds innings of work.

Dugger, 23, is regarded by MLB Pipeline as the Marlins No. 22 prospect. He was acquired by Miami in a trade with the Seattle Mariners along with right-handed pitcher Nick Neidert and infielder Chris Torres, in exchange for Dee Gordon on December 7, 2017. Dugger was originally selected by the Mariners in the 18th round of the 2016 draft out of Texas Tech. Dugger is a native of Tucson, Arizona but now resides in Tomball, Texas.

